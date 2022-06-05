Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Samsara stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

