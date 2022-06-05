Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 69,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

