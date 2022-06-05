Scotiabank Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.28.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.21. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

