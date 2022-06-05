Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scout24 from €75.00 ($80.65) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scout24 from €61.00 ($65.59) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

