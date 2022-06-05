ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Reaches $15.40 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $3,811.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,728,895 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

