SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SEAC stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

