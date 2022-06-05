Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

