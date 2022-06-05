Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $175,013.50 and $22,781.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

