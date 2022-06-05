Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of SMTC opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,712.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 93.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

