Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.
Shares of SMTC opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,712.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 93.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
