ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,369,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 732,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $103,760,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day moving average of $552.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 447.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.84.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

