ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

SFBS opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

