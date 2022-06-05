Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

