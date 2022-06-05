SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.45. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

