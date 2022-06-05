SmartCash (SMART) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $175,220.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

