Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,341.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $85,467.55 and approximately $184,341.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.56 or 0.08996107 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00451883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.