Snowball (SNOB) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $188,253.18 and approximately $373.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 178.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.01490100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00432110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,672,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,538 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.