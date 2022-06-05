SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Trimmed by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.43% of SouthState worth $247,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SouthState by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

