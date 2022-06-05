S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.16 and its 200 day moving average is $407.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

