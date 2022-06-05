S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $416.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $416.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.