S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $418.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

