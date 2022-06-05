Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.15.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $213.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

