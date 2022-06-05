Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Stelco stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342. Stelco has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

