Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of STZHF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

