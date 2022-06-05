Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

STLA stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

