Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$44.00

Jun 5th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

