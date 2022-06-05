Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

