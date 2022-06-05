StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

