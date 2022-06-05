StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of LCI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
