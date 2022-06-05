StockNews.com Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TRST stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $608.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

