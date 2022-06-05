StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
