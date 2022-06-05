StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Remark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Remark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

