StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $8,375,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

