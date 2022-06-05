StockNews.com Upgrades Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.20 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,901,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,512,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.