Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SNAX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 68,523 shares of company stock valued at $82,588 in the last three months. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

