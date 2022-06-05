Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 369.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $165.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.