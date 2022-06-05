Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

