Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.71 or 0.06073213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00073509 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,603,366 coins and its circulating supply is 356,993,714 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

