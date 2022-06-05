SuperFarm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.07 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $81.79 million and $12.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

