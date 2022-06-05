Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.00 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Swap has a market cap of $127,713.26 and approximately $33.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,324,935 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

