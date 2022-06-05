Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Hits $480,433.04 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $480,433.04 and $766.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 480.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

