Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,459. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

