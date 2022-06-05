Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

TGB opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $472.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

