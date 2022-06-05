TD Securities Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

