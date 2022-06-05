Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

