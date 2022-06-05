Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,740 shares of company stock worth $14,511,368. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $52.20. 944,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. Tenable has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.