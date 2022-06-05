Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Raised to €7.55

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.62 ($7.12) to €7.55 ($8.12) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.39) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Shares of TEZNY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

