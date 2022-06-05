Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,310.66

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $589,310.66 and $138.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,809.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00629214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00189339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

