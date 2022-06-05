TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

