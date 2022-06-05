Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $71.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $703.55. 37,351,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,088,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $577.20 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $887.07 and its 200-day moving average is $939.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,163,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

