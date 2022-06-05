Tether Gold Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $456.52 million and approximately $346,629.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,851.82 or 0.05935173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.35 or 1.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

