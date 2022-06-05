Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 754,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,185. Textron has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

