The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

SAM stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $347.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.70. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $315.08 and a 1 year high of $1,118.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

