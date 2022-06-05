The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.54

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.54 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 89.83 ($1.14). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 99,525 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £34.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.70.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

